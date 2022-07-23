Thanks to 2005 Boards member*JonzyYT*for giving us the heads up of our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Studio Series Deluxe SS-88 Revenge Of The Fallen Sideways at UK retail. Sideways was spotted at*Forbidden Planet Newcastle, but unfortunately his wave partners SS 86-16 Arcee and* SS-87 DOTM Bumblebee were not found. We may think this is a solid case of Sideways toys. Happy hunting!
