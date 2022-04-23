Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Prowl*for giving us the heads up that the*Transformers War for Cybertron Season 2 Earthrise*is available for digital purchase now. You can buy a digital copy of the complete season (6 episodes) or any episode individually via the following sites: Vudu ITunes Amazon Video
It sure took some moths for this season to be available for purchase after War For Cybertron: Siege was reported in* April
. We hope Kingdom may be available any time soon for those interested in getting a copy of the War For Cybertron cartoon. Click on the discussion link » Continue Reading.
