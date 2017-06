IDW Transformers: Lost Light 5-Page Preview

Thanks to multiversitycomics.com for sharing IDW Transformers: Lost Light Full 5-Page Preview. This preview has got 2 more extra pages than the IBooks preview we reported before. It also includes Retailer Incentive Cover by James Raiz and Variant Covers by Nick Roche and Alex Milne. "Transformers: Lost Light" #7 AFTERMATH! The war with the Functionalists is over—and Rodimus is left wondering whether he won or lost. It's the beginning of a new chapter for the displaced crew of the Lost Light, as decisions are made that will change their lives forever. Be ready to pick up your copy on June 28th.