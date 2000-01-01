Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:41 PM   #1
MapleMegatron
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 446
Platinum Optimus vs Megatron at Winners
Look what I found at Winners for $40 today

There were also TF comics in a bag (along with other comics) for $10
