TFW would like to provide one last reminder on the ongoing HasLab Victory Saber crowdfund. Currently at over 19,000 backers and rising, the project now has approximately 24 hours remaining. Opening with a surge of orders, it slowed down somewhat in the proceeding weeks, although it heated up once again after colored images were revealed and has since achieved the 11,000 base funding goal and also both the 14,000 / 17,000 tiers. As a reminder, the project needs the following number of backers to unlock the last remaining tier: 20,000 for the V-Shield and Holi/Fire Micromasters You can join » Continue Reading.
.
