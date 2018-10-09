Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,225

Takara-Tomy Transformers Siege Decepticons Images



Takara-Tomy Mall have added images of their March releases – which includes the newly-revealed Decepticons. As with the previous Siege and Power of the Primes releases for Japan, these toys appear to be largely identical to their US releases showcased last weekend at New York Comic Con. The main takeaway from these images – as well as giving us a new look at the toys – is a look at Siege Shockwave in vehicle mode without the additional parts. In this mode Shockwave is most definitely a submarine and is definitely never getting held upside-down in homage to his Generation



