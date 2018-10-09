Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,225

Transformers Unicron Issue 5 Preview



The final battle begins! World after world has fallen to the unstoppable force of nature that is Unicron, and now Earth lies in the monster’s path. In this, the penultimate issue of the story that bookends IDW’s Transformers continuity and their wider “Hasbroverse”, can heroes and villains alike set aside their differences and put an end to the monster’s rampage? And even if they do, there is still the malevolent Shockwave and his army of beast-Transformer Maximals to take care of. The finale of thirteen years of Transformers stories continues here – check out a preview of the next issue,



The post







More... The final battle begins! World after world has fallen to the unstoppable force of nature that is Unicron, and now Earth lies in the monster’s path. In this, the penultimate issue of the story that bookends IDW’s Transformers continuity and their wider “Hasbroverse”, can heroes and villains alike set aside their differences and put an end to the monster’s rampage? And even if they do, there is still the malevolent Shockwave and his army of beast-Transformer Maximals to take care of. The finale of thirteen years of Transformers stories continues here – check out a preview of the next issue, » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Unicron Issue 5 Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.