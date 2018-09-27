|
Possible First Color Image Of Takara Tomy LG-EX Big Powered
We have a BIG suprise today. Via a post from Snakas Blog
and Twitter user @Tagoal
*we have what seems to be our first colored image* of the impressive*Takara Tomy LG-EX Big Powered. The resin prototype was shown at the*All Japan Model & Hobby Show 2018
.*Big Powered is the final combination of the powerful Autobot Powered Masters*Dai Atlas,*Sonic Bomber*and*Road Fire*as it was shown in the*Transformers Zone*TV-Magazine pages. The 3 components for this release are heavily retools (or with shared engineering) of Titans Return Misfire, Sky Shadow and Twin Twist.* We have now a small thumbnail, taken from the » Continue Reading.
