Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Model Kit By Trumpeter Packaging Images
Via Capcom Kai on Instagram
*we can share for you images of the recently revealed Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Model Kit By Trumpeter. This officially licensed easy-to-build model kit was recently revealed in the Shizuoka Hobby Show in Japan.
*Now we have a look at the packaging and more images from the event. This kit comes pre-painted and brings you a nice level of detail and poseability. According to the information shared, it will stand about 9 cm tall once assembled. There’s still no concrete information on price or release date yet but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See » Continue Reading.
