|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel Comic Trade Paperback Full Preview
Courtesy of Previews World
*we have a look at the full preview of the upcoming*Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel Comic Trade Paperback. This TPB collects all issues #1-4 of this prequel. It’s good to remember we haven’t had another comic prequel since Dark Of The Moon. You can read the details of this release below: Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel: From Cybertron with Love (W) John Barber (A) Andrew Griffith (CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher Fan-favorite Autobot Bumblebee is recruited for a top secret mission, and 1960s London won’t know what hit it when this robot in disguise goes undercover. It’s high-tech, high-octane, » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel Comic Trade Paperback Full Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.