evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,880

Leisure Park Ent Xmas 20% off sale



Nothing new, but they got a bunch of WFC figures

best sale on The Ark for my money, anyways ($160 plus tax)



https://www.leisureparkent.ca/christmas2022sale



https://www.leisureparkent.ca/search...&page=2&catid= Now till Dec 11 2022, 20% off everythingNothing new, but they got a bunch of WFC figuresbest sale on The Ark for my money, anyways ($160 plus tax)

my Wanted thread

my Sales thread

my Feedback thread __________________