TFW?s Titans Return Misfire Gallery Now Online

We're back with a new Transformers toy photoshoot, and today, we are giving some love and attention to the Decepticon who couldn't hit the broad side of Broadside, Misfire ! A Targetmaster now reincarnated as a Headmaster, being partnered with Aimless has done little to improve his legendary poor aim. Misfire is a striking robot thanks to his pinkish color scheme. He's a remold of the excellent Triggerhappy, with a few alterations to his transformation that give him his own identity. Like Triggerhappy, this means he has an excellent range of motion in his robot mode, and his spaceship form