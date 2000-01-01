Today, 01:22 AM #1 Mcprime Bumble buddy Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Saskatchewan Posts: 98 Supreme S.S. Devastator

Maybe some of you can find a little enjoyment here on discussion about some transformer related goodness.

A little backstory.



I have been collecting all of the studio series constructions as I feel the robot modes for many of them are fantastic updates to the characters bringing them incredibly close to screen accuracy. Thanks to fellow member RNSrobot I was able to get my hands on longhaul and Hightower at the end of last year. Even though Hightower does not appear in the movies as a robot, I really enjoy the obscure nature of his robot mode.



That all being said, After almost completing studio series devastator, I feel his combined S.S. mode is not as screen accurate as I'd like it to be. Thus, I have ventured down the path of a ss hybrid, Using a majority of parts from the original supreme class devastator and including some elements of the studio series updates. This mainly and foremost means the face and additional details at the neck.



I've used a few additional pieces from some construction vehicles to replicate the vortex grinder and a few details to cover the tracks near the neck and shoulder connection.



In addition, I have created a set of wrecking balls for screen accuracy and added a few more pieces from various bits to create the connection point between the SS mixmaster and the previous supreme class figure.











