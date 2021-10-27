Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Generations Selects Lift Ticket In-Hand Images


Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*deltaprime*we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Generations Selects Lift Ticket. First revealed at*Hasbro Pulse?s 1027 Premium Event, this figure is a redeco of Earthrise Deluxe Hoist inspired by the Diaclone mold which later became G1 Hoist. Lift Ticket features a ?Wrecker? name on the side of his alt mode. We have some comparison images next to Earthrise Hoist and Trailbreaker. A very nice redeco indeed. You can still find pre-orders for Lift-Ticket via our sponsors links below. See all the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Selects Lift Ticket In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



