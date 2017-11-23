Version*4.1
*is now live! Among the new features: Alliance Mission fights have increased to 5 minutes Mission exploration progress is more visibly displayed throughout the game Removed a load screen between finishing the final boss of a Mission and showing Mission completion results Experienced Alliances now have all Alliance Mission battlegroups unlocked by default Bots on Base Defense can now be used in Story, Daily, and Special Missions 1-Star and 2-Star Bots now have their Special 3 unlocked at Rank 1 Plus, a new “Ancient Sanctum” map will be available next week. Play Forged to Fight for free here:*http://www.bit.ly/PlayTransformersFTF » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Forged To Fight V4.1 Update Notes
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...