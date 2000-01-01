Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page TFcon Sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:18 PM   #1
purpleshadows
Generation 2
purpleshadows's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: CYBERTRON
Posts: 141
TFcon Sale
All items are brand new and sealed

I will attend TFcon on both day (Sat and Sun), also I will willing to trade with Studio Series: 23, 27, 28, 30, 31, 33, 37, 40, 41 and 42








Throne of the Prime can trade with transformers siege jetfire
purpleshadows is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Fanstoys Spotter Reflector
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP06 Skywarp Takara
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for the Decepticons Battle Blade Bumblebee Figure HftD
Transformers
Maketoys Downbeat (aka Masterpiece Jazz) 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Paladin Chaos - The Fallen
Transformers
Inferno - Hasbro/Kenner Transformers Beast Wars (1996) mint in box
Transformers
Transformers IF EX-20R Iron Factory Tyrants Wings Red Starscream Brand NEW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:22 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.