From CJ - How to display pics in msg and not as attachment? Hey guys:



How do you post an image so that it appears big and in teh body of the message as opposed to uploading it as a small attachment?



Is there a website you use to convert the image to an html format suitable for posting? which one, and is it free?



Thx in advance!

