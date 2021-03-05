|
Optimus Prime Truck From The Bumblebee Movie Now For Sale
We have something really curious to share with you, and some may consider it an opportunity. The owner of the 1987 Freightliner truck, which Paramount used as Optimus Prime in the last scene of the Bumblebee movie, has recently put the truck on sale. The truck is offered via Facebook Marketplace
and*Truckers Buy Sell Trade or advice
Facebook group. If you are hard core fan of Optimus Prime, and you have $21600 to spend, you may park Optimus Prime at home. Click on the sales links for additional information and location. Would you buy the Autobot leader to » Continue Reading.
