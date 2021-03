Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Devastator & Mixmaster Prototype

Third party company Magic Square Toys have uploaded, via their Weibo account , the first color image of their*Legends Scale Devastator and a gallery of their Legends scale Mixmaster. This figure was teased while back in January 2019 but Magic Square surprised us now with a cartoon accurate rendition of Devastator for the competitive Legends scale market. To top it all, they have also shared images of the first prototype of their Mixmaster figure in robot, vehicle and combiner mode. This is sure a great mold noyh in detail and poseability considering the scale. About the leg combiner mode, » Continue Reading. The post Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Devastator & Mixmaster Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM