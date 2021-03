Ozrein Stunticon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: BC, Canada Posts: 1,961

Re: Storage unit question? If it's climate controlled, you should be fine. I would suggest to ensure everything is up off the floor though, or in totes that are solid so if there's any sort of water on the ground (flood, water coming into the unit, etc.), it does not damage what is stored in the unit.

