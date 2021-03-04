Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro Interview with Stan Bush & New War For Cybertron Theme ?Heart Of Attack?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 10:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,227
Hasbro Interview with Stan Bush & New War For Cybertron Theme ?Heart Of Attack?


Rock n’ Roll time! The official Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel have just uploaded a very nice interview with Transformers fan favorite musician Stan Bush*revealing interesting facts about his career and how he has been associated with the brand and fans over the years. To Top it all, Stan Bush have also uploaded in his official YouTube channel*his latest theme with a video featuring War For Cybertron scenes. Not much left to say, so listen to the new War For Cybertron Theme “Heart Of Attack” below and Hasbro’s interview after the break. Let us know your impressions on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Interview with Stan Bush & New War For Cybertron Theme “Heart Of Attack” appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Lot Of 2 Movie Transformers Incomplete
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME LIGHTS + SOUNDS EXPERT LVL NEW IN BOX - HASBRO 2009
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure Maximal Cheetor New 2009 25th Anniversary
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 11/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet 13/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers siege war for cybertron refraktor Transformers earthrise Ironworks
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.