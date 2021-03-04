|
Hasbro Interview with Stan Bush & New War For Cybertron Theme ?Heart Of Attack?
Rock n’ Roll time! The official Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel
have just uploaded a very nice interview with Transformers fan favorite musician Stan Bush
*revealing interesting facts about his career and how he has been associated with the brand and fans over the years. To Top it all, Stan Bush have also uploaded in his official YouTube channel
*his latest theme with a video featuring War For Cybertron scenes. Not much left to say, so listen to the new War For Cybertron Theme “Heart Of Attack” below and Hasbro’s interview after the break. Let us know your impressions on » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Interview with Stan Bush & New War For Cybertron Theme “Heart Of Attack”
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca