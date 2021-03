Zeta Toys ZB-08 Dark Side Superitron (Masterpiece Scale Superion) Images

Third party company*Zeta Toys, via their* Weibo account , have shared images of their new special variant of their*Superitron combiner*(Masterpiece Scale Superion). ZB-08 Dark Side Superitron features a new deco that is clearly inspired by Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy colors. A very original version of this mold following the clear and metallic Superitron we have seen previously . There's still no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates.