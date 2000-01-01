Yesterday, 05:28 PM #1 Optimus Puto Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2016 Location: canada Posts: 114 MAKING SOME ROOM SALE...... EVERYTHING IS NEGOTIABLE Clearing up some space .

*******Willing to negotiate ****** Additional detailed pics will be provided as requested







G1 Vintage Optimus prime 98% complete = $150





G1 Vintage constructions x6 , no weapons, just bots = $50







Generations Titan Mertroplex good condition, all parts are included EXCEPT , no box , no papers, no missile, missing scamper weapon = $475







Generations Chromia = 25







Generations warpath = 25







Takara God Ginrai + 2 PE upgrade kits complete + boxes = $325







Badcube Wardog complete + box = $120







Mega steel Megatron complete + box = 100







Dino Getter = 110







Vintage Godaikin ABEGA = 200







Potp Rodimus prime complete with box = 50







Classics optimus prime complete + box = 50







TF Universe superion = $60







Armada Megatron = $50





Earthrise Brunt MIB = 25$





Earthrise quintesson judge MIB = 45$







Willing to ship or meet up Cash e transfer or paypal

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

