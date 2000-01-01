Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 05:28 PM
Optimus Puto
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 114
MAKING SOME ROOM SALE...... EVERYTHING IS NEGOTIABLE
Clearing up some space .
*******Willing to negotiate ****** Additional detailed pics will be provided as requested



G1 Vintage Optimus prime 98% complete = $150


G1 Vintage constructions x6 , no weapons, just bots = $50



Generations Titan Mertroplex good condition, all parts are included EXCEPT , no box , no papers, no missile, missing scamper weapon = $475



Generations Chromia = 25



Generations warpath = 25



Takara God Ginrai + 2 PE upgrade kits complete + boxes = $325



Badcube Wardog complete + box = $120



Mega steel Megatron complete + box = 100



Dino Getter = 110



Vintage Godaikin ABEGA = 200



Potp Rodimus prime complete with box = 50



Classics optimus prime complete + box = 50



TF Universe superion = $60



Armada Megatron = $50


Earthrise Brunt MIB = 25$


Earthrise quintesson judge MIB = 45$



Willing to ship or meet up Cash e transfer or paypal
Optimus Puto
