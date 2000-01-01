|
MAKING SOME ROOM SALE...... EVERYTHING IS NEGOTIABLE
Clearing up some space .
*******Willing to negotiate ****** Additional detailed pics will be provided as requested
G1 Vintage Optimus prime 98% complete = $150
G1 Vintage constructions x6 , no weapons, just bots = $50
Generations Titan Mertroplex good condition, all parts are included EXCEPT , no box , no papers, no missile, missing scamper weapon = $475
Generations Chromia = 25
Generations warpath = 25
Takara God Ginrai + 2 PE upgrade kits complete + boxes = $325
Badcube Wardog complete + box = $120
Mega steel Megatron complete + box = 100
Dino Getter = 110
Vintage Godaikin ABEGA = 200
Potp Rodimus prime complete with box = 50
Classics optimus prime complete + box = 50
TF Universe superion = $60
Armada Megatron = $50
Earthrise Brunt MIB = 25$
Earthrise quintesson judge MIB = 45$
Willing to ship or meet up Cash e transfer or paypal