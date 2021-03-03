Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot
I've got one of the $25 coming from Walmart. I'm still wondering if I would rather get the Legends Takara Blurr instead, if I can find one for decent price. Even though I don't much like the regular TR deco, there's a level of detailing that is nice. Is the new one more toon colored? Yes. He also looks somehow... plain.
Those huge forearm dangles... that's my big meh.
I like this onr, accessible, had to do a couple tweaks. The Takara legends is still king in my mind. I'd mod the part that goes over he head so the head can stay on. The SS is better than I expected though.