03-03-2021, 05:45 PM
GotBot
SS 86 Blurr Review



https://youtu.be/po246BAPLxE Finally diving into Transforemrs Studio Series '86 with Blurr first and we will see how he compares to my custom Titans Return version AND a couple slight touches i added to this guy as well.

03-03-2021, 06:42 PM
RNSrobot
I've got one of the $25 coming from Walmart. I'm still wondering if I would rather get the Legends Takara Blurr instead, if I can find one for decent price. Even though I don't much like the regular TR deco, there's a level of detailing that is nice. Is the new one more toon colored? Yes. He also looks somehow... plain.



Those huge forearm dangles... that's my big meh.

03-03-2021, 09:52 PM
GotBot
I like this onr, accessible, had to do a couple tweaks. The Takara legends is still king in my mind. I'd mod the part that goes over he head so the head can stay on. The SS is better than I expected though.



Yesterday, 03:27 PM
Pascal
I thought Kup would be the SS86 deluxe I would like the most and Blurr the least, but it ended up being just the opposite.

