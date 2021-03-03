View Poll Results : BW 25 Tournament - Round 2, Match 8: Ravage vs. Rhinox Ravage 4 20.00% Rhinox 16 80.00%

As usual, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.

The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins this Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 16: Ravage vs. Rhinox



Ravage (Predacon) - Covert Agent for the Tripredacus Council; the rebuilt form of the original Decepticon saboteur. Dedicated soldier with countless years worth of experience and historical knowledge. Armed with twin blaster rifles with laser sights; has an electromagnetic emission shield that hides appearance from detection. Transforms into a cassette, but rumored to still retain his old jaguar mode from the past. Intimidating due to reputation, but physical durability is only above average; also sensitive to bright light, and can be blinded.

{Defeated Grimlock (68.4%) in Round 1.}



Rhinox (Maximal) - One of the strongest and toughest of the Maximals. When out of combat, is also one of the gentlest; during combat is another story entirely. Transforms into a rhinoceros; near-unstoppable charge can shatter a thick rock wall. Robot modes armament is a pair of the infamous automatic Chain Guns Of Doom, with an almost endless supply of ammunition for large-scale destruction. High intelligence allows for strategic capability, and thick armor and highly-durable construction resists severe damage in both modes, but is physically very slow.

{Received a bye in Round 1.}





- Carl Sagan __________________ 03-03-2021, 10:18 PM #2 RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 2,882 Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 16 - Round 2, Match 8: Ravage vs. Rhinox Chain guns of doom the end

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" Yesterday, 11:07 AM #3 evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 1,197 Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 16 - Round 2, Match 8: Ravage vs. Rhinox Quote: RNSrobot Originally Posted by Chain guns of doom the end



Rattrap: "Rhinox, scrap this guy" Yeah no bones about this oneRattrap: "Rhinox, scrap this guy"

my Feedback thread __________________ Yesterday, 12:12 PM #4 JLvatron Chosen 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 7,984 Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 16 - Round 2, Match 8: Ravage vs. Rhinox Rhinox had the best character development in the whole BW/BM series

"Don't be absurd!"

-Galvatron



__________________"Don't be absurd!"-Galvatron Yesterday, 02:04 PM #5 CyberDragon10K Predacon Rising Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 285 Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 16 - Round 2, Match 8: Ravage vs. Rhinox Rhinox was still relevant despite not getting the Transmetal upgrade.



Ravage couldn't survive his Transwarp Cruiser exploding. Yesterday, 03:12 PM #6 RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 2,882 Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 16 - Round 2, Match 8: Ravage vs. Rhinox Quote: JLvatron Originally Posted by Rhinox had the best character development in the whole BW/BM series



Even if I hate with/disagree he would have made that choice in BM, but still. Damn son. THIS^^^^^^^^^^^Even if I hate with/disagree he would have made that choice in BM, but still. Damn son.

