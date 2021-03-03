We have finally reached the last second-round match of the Beast Wars 25 Dream Combat Tournament - results of Matches 9
, 10
, 11
, 12
, 13
, 14
, and 15
are linked if you wish to recap the outcomes of the other Round 2 matches.
As usual, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.
The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins this Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.
Match 16: Ravage vs. Rhinox
Ravage (Predacon)
- Covert Agent for the Tripredacus Council; the rebuilt form of the original Decepticon saboteur. Dedicated soldier with countless years worth of experience and historical knowledge. Armed with twin blaster rifles with laser sights; has an electromagnetic emission shield that hides appearance from detection. Transforms into a cassette, but rumored to still retain his old jaguar mode from the past. Intimidating due to reputation, but physical durability is only above average; also sensitive to bright light, and can be blinded.
{Defeated Grimlock (68.4%) in Round 1.}
Rhinox (Maximal)
- One of the strongest and toughest of the Maximals. When out of combat, is also one of the gentlest; during combat is another story entirely. Transforms into a rhinoceros; near-unstoppable charge can shatter a thick rock wall. Robot modes armament is a pair of the infamous automatic Chain Guns Of Doom, with an almost endless supply of ammunition for large-scale destruction. High intelligence allows for strategic capability, and thick armor and highly-durable construction resists severe damage in both modes, but is physically very slow.
{Received a bye in Round 1.}
This poll concludes this Saturday night (about 9pm ET); Sunday afternoon will begin the Quarterfinals of the Tournament!