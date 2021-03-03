Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: BW 25 Tournament - Round 2, Match 8: Ravage vs. Rhinox
Ravage 4 20.00%
Rhinox 16 80.00%
Voters: 20. You may not vote on this poll

Old 03-03-2021, 10:00 PM   #1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 478
Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 16 - Round 2, Match 8: Ravage vs. Rhinox
We have finally reached the last second-round match of the Beast Wars 25 Dream Combat Tournament - results of Matches 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 are linked if you wish to recap the outcomes of the other Round 2 matches.
As usual, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.
The winner of this match will advance to the Quarterfinals (which begins this Sunday, March 7). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.


Match 16: Ravage vs. Rhinox

Ravage (Predacon) - Covert Agent for the Tripredacus Council; the rebuilt form of the original Decepticon saboteur. Dedicated soldier with countless years worth of experience and historical knowledge. Armed with twin blaster rifles with laser sights; has an electromagnetic emission shield that hides appearance from detection. Transforms into a cassette, but rumored to still retain his old jaguar mode from the past. Intimidating due to reputation, but physical durability is only above average; also sensitive to bright light, and can be blinded.
{Defeated Grimlock (68.4%) in Round 1.}

Rhinox (Maximal) - One of the strongest and toughest of the Maximals. When out of combat, is also one of the gentlest; during combat is another story entirely. Transforms into a rhinoceros; near-unstoppable charge can shatter a thick rock wall. Robot modes armament is a pair of the infamous automatic Chain Guns Of Doom, with an almost endless supply of ammunition for large-scale destruction. High intelligence allows for strategic capability, and thick armor and highly-durable construction resists severe damage in both modes, but is physically very slow.
{Received a bye in Round 1.}


This poll concludes this Saturday night (about 9pm ET); Sunday afternoon will begin the Quarterfinals of the Tournament!
Outtsyder is offline
Old 03-03-2021, 10:18 PM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,882
Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 16 - Round 2, Match 8: Ravage vs. Rhinox
Chain guns of doom the end
RNSrobot is offline
Old Yesterday, 11:07 AM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,197
Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 16 - Round 2, Match 8: Ravage vs. Rhinox
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot View Post
Chain guns of doom the end
Yeah no bones about this one

Rattrap: "Rhinox, scrap this guy"
evenstaves is offline
Old Yesterday, 12:12 PM   #4
JLvatron
Chosen 1
JLvatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 7,984
Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 16 - Round 2, Match 8: Ravage vs. Rhinox
Rhinox had the best character development in the whole BW/BM series
Old Yesterday, 02:04 PM   #5
CyberDragon10K
Predacon Rising
CyberDragon10K's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 285
Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 16 - Round 2, Match 8: Ravage vs. Rhinox
Rhinox was still relevant despite not getting the Transmetal upgrade.

Ravage couldn't survive his Transwarp Cruiser exploding.
CyberDragon10K is offline
Old Yesterday, 03:12 PM   #6
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,882
Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 16 - Round 2, Match 8: Ravage vs. Rhinox
Quote:
Originally Posted by JLvatron View Post
Rhinox had the best character development in the whole BW/BM series
THIS^^^^^^^^^^^

Even if I hate with/disagree he would have made that choice in BM, but still. Damn son.
