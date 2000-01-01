Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Wanted Items
Titans return Rewind & Stripes
Yesterday, 02:04 PM
Taylor890
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 32
Titans return Rewind & Stripes
Just got blaster but he feels incomplete with out his buddys. Anyone have them for sale or know where i mite be able to find them?
Taylor890
Yesterday, 02:44 PM
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,197
Re: Titans return Rewind & Stripes
TFToys got a Stripes available
https://www.tftoys.ca/products/titan...tripes-tfvabw9
my Wanted thread
my Feedback thread
evenstaves
Tags
blaster
,
legends
,
rewind
,
stripes
,
titans return
