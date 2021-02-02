|
Transformers War For Cybertron Quintesson Guard In-Hand Images
Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new Transformers War For Cybertron Quintesson Guard. The Quintesson Guard is a redeco of the Siege Ironhide mold with a black and silver “battle damage” finishing all over his body, based on the bodyguard drones we saw in the War For Cybetron: Earthtise cartoon. This is sure an extreme deco (similar to what we saw in the Siege Rusticon
), so its up to you to decide if its cool or not. We have pics robot and alt mode as well as a comparison shots next to other War For Cybertron » Continue Reading.
