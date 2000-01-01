Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 09:50 AM   #1
Arcee84
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: Planet Cybertron
Posts: 71
Wanted: Earthrise Dirge and Ramjet
Im looking for Wanted: Earthrise Dirge and Ramjet seeker set I am willing to pay $150 if anyone can help complete my collection please message me thanks.
