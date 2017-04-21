|
XM Studios G1 Hot Rod Statue Teaser Image
Via the*XM Studios Thailand FB fan page
*we can share for you our first teaser image of the upcoming*XM Studios Hot Rod Statue. XM Studios had already impressed us with their stylized and original designs for*Optimus Prime
,*Soundwave
,*Grimlock
,*Bumblebee
,*Megatron
*and*Starscream
*statues. We are sure this would be another promising project by XM Studios. The teaser image just reveals a Hot Rod alt mode mini-statue which is the extra bonus they usually include with some of their big statues like we have seen with Optimus Prime
and Nemesis Prime
. The main statue is » Continue Reading.
