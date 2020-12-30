Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #2 Chan Retailer Incentive Cover Art Process


Illustrator and designer Winston Chan*adds another chapter to his art process portfolio, with the retailer incentive cover for Transformers Beast Wars issue #2: Here’s another look at my process for my RI cover. 1. Rough Sketch 2. Finished Pencils 3. Inks 4. Colours As usual, inks were done traditionally on bristol board; sketch, underdrawing and colours done on the iPad using Procreate. Join in the March solicitations discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist)

The post IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #2 Chan Retailer Incentive Cover Art Process appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
