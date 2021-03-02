Artist Casey Coller
updates our March solicitations news with his Cover A line art for Transformers issue #28, now due in shops on March 31st. Here’s my cover, with colors by @wordmongerer
Revise your pull list schedule, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Adam Bryce Thomas (Cover Artist), Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer (Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist)    
.
