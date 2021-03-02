Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 03-03-2021, 04:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #28 Coller Cover A Line Art


Artist Casey Coller updates our March solicitations news with his Cover A line art for Transformers issue #28, now due in shops on March 31st. Here’s my cover, with colors by @wordmongerer Revise your pull list schedule, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Adam Bryce Thomas (Cover Artist), Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer (Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist) &#160; &#160;

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #28 Coller Cover A Line Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



