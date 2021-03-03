Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Leader Class Ultra Magnus Found In Singapore


Thanks to 2005 Board member*Automorpher*we can report our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Leader Class Ultra Magnus at Singapore retail. This figure is a retool of the Siege Ultra Magnus mold with extensive changes in the armor and inner robot to make him closer to his G1 design in robot and alt mode. It was found at both*Raku and Playe stores in Vivo City. We hope this means it will show up in more countries soon. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Leader Class Ultra Magnus Found In Singapore appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



