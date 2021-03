Update To Transformers: Cyberverse S04 Walmart Listings

Walmart has updated several*Transformers: Cyberverse S04 toy listings; thus giving us a better understanding of the upcoming line . This update includes another new entry, toy name changes, demographics, and price points. A brand new entry is available as ‘Dinobot Squad‘. We have uncovered that this item is a 3-Pack. This pack is priced at $32. Ultimate Class S4 Volcanicus and Hot Rod*are both sporting a whopping $52.39 each. Ultra Class Sludge and Ramjet are priced at $35.28 each. Roll & Combine assortment is $24.88. Previously known Dino Optimus Prime has been renamed as Dinobot Optimus Prime. The toy will » Continue Reading. The post Update To Transformers: Cyberverse S04 Walmart Listings appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM