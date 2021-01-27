iTunes Apple Books keeps our incoming comics news hot with the 3-page preview of Transformers x Back To The Future issue #3, now sporting an updated in-shops date of March 17th. Are you adding this to your pull list? Let us know on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist) Where-and when–are Marty McFly and his pal, the Autobot Gigawatt? That’s what Biff Tannen wants to know because if he can find them, he can help his bosses-the Decepticons-find what’s left » Continue Reading.
