Transformers Authentics Alpha Shockwave Found In Chile ? In-Hand Images
Via Transformers Chile Facebook group*
we can confirm that the new*Transformers Authentics Alpha Shockwave has been found in Chile. The*product number and packaging image of this figure
*(together with a new Authentics Bravo Barricade which was also found in Chile
) was revealed recently. We finally have in-hand images of this new mold based on the Evergreen design with a space ship alt mode. With other Authentics figures, it’s a simple and easy to transform toy for a fair price. It was found at Tottus stores in Chile. See the new in-hand images of the figure in both modes, after » Continue Reading.
