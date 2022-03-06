Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? March Week 1


And we start March with some interesting sightings around the world courtesy of our 2005 Boards members. The Cyberverse Deluxe toys finally made their debut in Ireland, fans in Mexico can hunt the new Studio Series Core class toys and Generations Selects Lift-Ticket has been found in Singapore. Cyberverse Wave 7 Deluxe In Ireland ?*2005 Boards member*DanC*found Cyberverse Deluxe Slug at*TK Maxx at Carrickmines Park. This seems to be the first sighting of Cyberverse Deluxes in Ireland. Studio Series Wave 1 &#038; 2 Core In Mexico ?*Via Comunidad Transformers Mexico Facebook group*we can confirm that Studio Series &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? March Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



