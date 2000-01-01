Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Top 10 Transformers Characters who Switched Sides
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:45 AM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,682
Top 10 Transformers Characters who Switched Sides
Good to bad, bad to good, heel/face turns, Autobot to Decepticon, Decepticon to Autobot, Maximal to Predacon, Predacon to Maximal. This week the list video count down is all about who switched sides and based on votes all across social media, this is the top ten! Fun fact: No one on any list has ever yet got as many votes as THIS number 1! Also, don't forget that tonight at 7 PM EST we have the premiere of the newest episode of Universal Collision, S2 E11 - A Brewing Storm. JOIN US!

https://youtu.be/ZsnumnRsWBE
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Stomp and Chomp Grimlock T-Rex Dinosaur 20" figure Hasbro 1
Transformers
Transformers g1 optimus prime Gun
Transformers
Transformers Gobot Robot Pinball Machine Vintage 80s
Transformers
G1 Transformer Ironhide Original Pre-rub in Box 1984 Japan Hasbro Nice!
Transformers
G1 Transformer Thrust 1985 Original In Box Japan Hasbro Nice!
Transformers
Transformer Action Figure Tornado
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Fortress Maximus
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:03 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.