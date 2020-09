Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,294

Transformers Earthrise Snapdragon & Studio Series Skipjack Out In The UK



New toys have arrived at UK shelves! 2005 Board member*Gumblor Gimbles*found Earthrise Wave 2 Voyager class Snapdragon at Smyths in Newry, Northern Ireland while 2005 Boards member*Accelerate*spotted the latest Studio Series Wave 10 SS-67 Skipjack at*Smyths St. Helens. Skipjack’s wave partner SS-65Blitzwing (Bumblebee movie) should be our too, so it’s time to get your toy hunting gear on! Happy hunting, one and all!



