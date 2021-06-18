|
Figure King #270 (July 2020) Shogo Hasui Interview On Earthrise Scorponok
Thanks again to 2005 Board member*opoptimus*who has posted in our forums a new English translation of an*interview with Takara Tomy designer*Shogo Hasui. This interview was originally published in the Japanese magazine Figure King #270 in July 2020. The source of the first translation (in Chinese) comes from*Cybertron 600? on*Weixin
. Here, Shogo Hasui (part of Takara Tomy design team) tells us a “behind the scene” look at all the development process of War For Cybertron Titan Class Scorponok which was quite a challenge. Read the translation after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board! FOREWORD: This » Continue Reading.
