Movable Metal Arts (MMA) IDW Optimus Prime Action Figure Color Prototype Images
Via Baidu
*we have our first images of the color prototype of the impressive*Movable Metal Arts IDW Optimus Prime Action Figure. New Third Party Company*Movable Metal Arts (MMA)*is bringing a very nice rendition of the Autobot Leader as seen in the first IDW comics. This is a very detailed and highly posable non-transforming action figure with a Matrix chamber on his chest and a wide range of movement, all with a shiny metallic finishing. This figure includes a plethora of accesories and extra parts: hands, guns, fire effects, swords and axe (they can combine into a big weapon) and an » Continue Reading.
