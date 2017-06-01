Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,964

New Transformers: The Last Knight Viral Prank





The official ParamountUK Twitter account has released a new "viral prank" video in which they replace a painting at the Dulwich Picture Gallery, now, they didn't replace it with just any painting. The painting features an image of Ironhide placed in an 1815 painting. Visitors and tourists question each other as how the "transformer" got there and if it's even real. This is all part of a viral marketing campaign Paramount is doing to push the "transformers secret past" theme from the upcoming movie. Check out the video below and tell us what you think!





