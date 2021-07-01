Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Collaborative: J.Balvin x Transformers J. Balvintron Official Reveal, Pr
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:42 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,751
Transformers Collaborative: J.Balvin x Transformers J. Balvintron Official Reveal, Pr


In quite an unexpected sucesion of events, we have an official reveal and details about the new*Transformers Collaborative: J.Balvin x Transformers J. Balvintron.* Billboard website*updated an article with an small interview with singer J. Balvin who was totally involved with this special collaboration being able to chose the colors and the names if the figures. “I’ve loved Transformers since I was a kid so this was a dream come true,” Balvin told Billboard. “The J Balvintron Transformers that are coming out are a reflection of my dream toy. Ever since the proposal came to me I had this vision &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Collaborative: J.Balvin x Transformers J. Balvintron Official Reveal, Price & Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Netflix War for Cybertron Deluxe Class Wheeljack - MISB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Ultra Magnus Transformer Lot
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Dinobot Slash Quintus Slash Bio Card
Transformers
DISNEY PIXAR INSIDE OUT FEAR DELUXE TALKING DOLL LIGHT UP MEMORY 10" STORE
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Brawn Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Decepticon Octone Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Wolfwire Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.