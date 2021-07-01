|
Transformers Collaborative: J.Balvin x Transformers J. Balvintron Official Reveal, Pr
In quite an unexpected sucesion of events, we have an official reveal and details about the new*Transformers Collaborative: J.Balvin x Transformers J. Balvintron.* Billboard website
*updated an article with an small interview with singer J. Balvin who was totally involved with this special collaboration being able to chose the colors and the names if the figures. “I’ve loved Transformers since I was a kid so this was a dream come true,” Balvin told Billboard. “The J Balvintron Transformers that are coming out are a reflection of my dream toy. Ever since the proposal came to me I had this vision » Continue Reading.
