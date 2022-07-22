Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,645
Transformers EarthSpark Toyline Official Images


Coming at us from the official Transformers Facebook page are official images of the upcoming Transformers EarthSpark toyline, giving us a better look at the toys that were revealed in the SDCC displays earlier tonight. “Revealed today at San Diego Comic Con! Transformers: EarthSpark introduces a new generation of Transformers robots – the first Transformers bots to be born on Earth. With 5 scales in the line, there?s something for everyone. Convert and pose out new characters and fan-favorite bots with Transformers: EarthSpark Warrior Class and Deluxe Class! Forge a connection with #Transformers robots like never before with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers EarthSpark Toyline Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 08:50 PM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,667
Re: Transformers EarthSpark Toyline Official Images
Still crap cyberverse reuses.
Pitifull.
