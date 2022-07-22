Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Transformers EarthSpark Panel Details & First Official Tra
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,645
San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Transformers EarthSpark Panel Details & First Official Tra


Thanks to Twitter user*@Wheeljack83*we can share for your some details and information from the*Transformers EarthSpark Panel at San Diego Comic Con 2022. Read on for details about this new Transformers series: Alan Tudyk as the new voice of Optimus Prime. Cissy Jones is Elita-1. Rory McCann, the Hound of Game of Thrones, is Megatron, and Diedrich Bader is the voice of the evil scientist Mandroid. Optimus wants Bumblebee to train the new bots and family recruits. Bumblebee is the mentor to the new Earthborn Terrans. Danny Pudi wants to be the cool babysitter. Twitch is described as a straight &#187; Continue Reading.

The post San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Transformers EarthSpark Panel Details & First Official Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:49 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.