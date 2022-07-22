Thanks to Twitter user*@Wheeljack83
*we can share for your some details and information from the*Transformers EarthSpark Panel at San Diego Comic Con 2022. Read on for details about this new Transformers series: Alan Tudyk as the new voice of Optimus Prime. Cissy Jones is Elita-1. Rory McCann, the Hound of Game of Thrones, is Megatron, and Diedrich Bader is the voice of the evil scientist Mandroid. Optimus wants Bumblebee to train the new bots and family recruits. Bumblebee is the mentor to the new Earthborn Terrans. Danny Pudi wants to be the cool babysitter. Twitch is described as a straight » Continue Reading.
