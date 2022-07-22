Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
San Diego Comic-Con 2022 – The Cast Of Transformers: Earthspark Officially Announced


Nickelodeon has sent us an official press release for their upcoming animated series Transformers: Earthspark. Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and Entertainment One (eOne) today announced the voice actors breathing new life into original and franchise favorite characters in the upcoming Paramount+ original animated series Transformers: EarthSpark. The all-new animated series (26 episodes) introduces a new generation of Transformers robots–the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth–and together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they’ll redefine what it means to be a family. Transformers: EarthSpark is set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post San Diego Comic-Con 2022 – The Cast Of Transformers: Earthspark Officially Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



