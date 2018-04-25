Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers composer Steve Jablonsky on Score: The Podcast
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,152
Transformers composer Steve Jablonsky on Score: The Podcast


Ever wonder what Steve Jablonsky’s up to when he’s not working on the music for a Transformers film? As announced on his*Twitter*feed, Steve’s in his own studio as a featured guest on Episode #6 of Epicleff Media’s Score: The Podcast, following up his participation in last year’s Score: A Film Music Documentary. Steve Jablonsky joins to talk about his work with Michael Bay on five Transformers films, The Island and Pain &#38; Gain  and how Bay communicates his elaborate visual style and explosions, sometimes before the special effects even exist. Steve recalls collaborating with Linkin Park and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers composer Steve Jablonsky on Score: The Podcast appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers beast wars scorponok
Transformers
Transformers Generation G1 Octane Soundwave Slag Grimlock Topspin Shrapnel Lot
Transformers
Transformers Generation G1 Soundwave Skywarp Thundercracker Lot Vintage
Transformers
Transformers Generation G1 Prowl Wheeljack Hoist Tracks Grapple Silverbolt Prime
Transformers
2 G1 Transformers headmasters ?FANGRY & HORRI-BULL? figures lot
Transformers
Transformers iGear ?PP05P WEAPONS SPECIALIST? Ironhide 3rd party lot G1 i gear
Transformers
Transformers Kit FF01 King of Fire for Masterpiece Grimlock 100% Complete FF-01
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.