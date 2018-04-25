Ever wonder what Steve Jablonsky’s up to when he’s not working on the music for a Transformers film? As announced on his*Twitter
*feed, Steve’s in his own studio as a featured guest on Episode #6 of Epicleff Media’s Score: The Podcast, following up his participation
in last year’s Score: A Film Music Documentary. Steve Jablonsky joins to talk about his work with Michael Bay on five Transformers films, The Island and Pain & Gain and how Bay communicates his elaborate visual style and explosions, sometimes before the special effects even exist. Steve recalls collaborating with Linkin Park and » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers composer Steve Jablonsky on Score: The Podcast
.
