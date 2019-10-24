|
Transformers Studio Series WWII Hot Rod, Dark Of The Moon Soundwave And Elita-1, Chro
Via Instagram user Capcomkai
*we can share for your packaging images of the upcoming 2020 Studio Series figures:*WWII Hot Rod, Dark Of The Moon Soundwave And Elita-1, Chromia & Arcee 3-Pack.* Following our first look at the packaging of SS-49 2007 Camaro Bumblebee
, now we have a look at the packaging of the next Studio Series Deluxe class figures. SS-50 WWII Hot Rod and SS-51 DOTM Soundwave (with Laserbeak figurine) retain the same windowed box style we have seen so far. We also have our first look at the special 3-pack of the Revenge Of The Fallen Bike sisters: » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series WWII Hot Rod, Dark Of The Moon Soundwave And Elita-1, Chromia & Arcee 3-Pack Packaging Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.