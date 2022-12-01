Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:54 PM   #1
Melomeca
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2019
Location: Mississauga
Posts: 130
Shrapnel duplicate legs
So it looks like the two legs have a label 1 and 4 on them. I got mine today and it is two leg 1s. Does everyone have leg 1 or are there some shrapnel with leg 4?
Melomeca is online now   Reply With Quote
