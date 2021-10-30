Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,381
Transformers Premium Finish PF SS-01 Bumblebee Slight Remold


It seems that the recently released*Transformers Premium Finish PF SS-01 Bumblebee features a slight remold compared to the original Studio Series mold. 2005 Boards member*Sixshot666666 called our attention to an interesting detail. Most of the inner tabs in the*Premium Finish Bumblebee have been remolded to allow better connection of all panels to*allow the vehicle mode to*come together better. See all the images attached to this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

