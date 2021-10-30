|
Transformers Premium Finish PF SS-01 Bumblebee Slight Remold
It seems that the recently released*Transformers Premium Finish PF SS-01 Bumblebee
features a slight remold compared to the original Studio Series mold. 2005 Boards member*Sixshot666666 called our attention to an interesting detail. Most of the inner tabs in the*Premium Finish Bumblebee have been remolded to allow better connection of all panels to*allow the vehicle mode to*come together better. See all the images attached to this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
