Yesterday, 11:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Volcanicus Out At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Paladin*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Volcanicus at US retail. This figure is the combined form of the new Cyberverse Dinobots which we are supposed to see in the new Cyberverse season. Since this is an Ultimate class toy, it is focused on its Energon Armor gimmick and it is just a single robot, not a combiner. In any case, Volcanicus can transform into a beast mode to add playability as seen in the first stock images of this figure.*This new Volcanicus figure was found at &#187; Continue Reading.

