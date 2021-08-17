|
Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Volcanicus Out At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Paladin*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Volcanicus at US retail. This figure is the combined form of the new Cyberverse Dinobots which we are supposed to see in the new Cyberverse season. Since this is an Ultimate class toy, it is focused on its Energon Armor gimmick and it is just a single robot, not a combiner. In any case, Volcanicus can transform into a beast mode to add playability as seen in the first stock images of this figure.
*This new Volcanicus figure was found at » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Volcanicus Out At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca